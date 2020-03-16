Anthony Faircloth’s parents speak out after news of two arrests in connection with his death

COLORADO SPRINGS – Two people have now been arrested and are being charged in connection to Anthony Faircloth’s death.

“The detective called me and told me that they made an arrest in the case and Randy Bishop was arrested,” Kellie Faircloth-Chelette, Anthony’s mom said.

Randy Bishop, 35.

Randy Bishop, 35, was arrested January 26, after months on the run. He is accused of shooting at a Colorado Springs police officer at Memorial Hospital Central in November. He is also accused of shooting at another officer during a traffic stop on January 10.

On March 10, the sheriff’s office announced Bishop is also the suspect in the death of Anthony Faircloth, 27. Anthony was found dead in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on November 2.

Bishop is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Faircloth’s death.

“This is a man who has nothing to lose. He would do anything for a dollar,” Kellie said.

Since his murder, his parents have been doing everything they can to figure out who else was involved.

“Its been a nightmare. Its still a nightmare. Nothing has came full circle. I don’t have any answers as to why,” Kellie said.

Catherine Sanford, 33.

A few days after Bishop’s arrest, on March 12, detectives arrested Catherine Sanford, 33. Sanford is charged with accessory to a crime, which is a felony.

“Its disgusting. That’s what it is, disgusting,” Kellie said.

Kellie said she and her husband, Anthony’s step dad, still have several questions.

“I still feel like there are more people involved who need to be arrested. That need to be punished,” Kellie said.

Anthony’s death is still under investigation. If you know anything regarding his death you are urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666. You can also contact Detective Lisa Montville at 719-520-7227 or through email at lisamontville@elpasoco.com.