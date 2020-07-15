Another round of severe storms sweeps through the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — A round of severe storms rolled through the Pikes Peak region late Tuesday afternoon.

Still very stormy along I-25… Less of a hail threat as these storms join into a line, but the threat is still there #cowx pic.twitter.com/bnq8Fj9I1I — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 15, 2020

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of southwestern El Paso County. FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler reminded motorists they should never drive through a flooded road.

Flooding is pretty bad in Security-Widefield & Fountain already. And more rain is on the way! Careful on the roads #cowx @FOX21News @EmilyRoehler pic.twitter.com/vDI543c3vq — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) July 15, 2020

The cities included in the flash flood warning are:

– Fort Carson

– Fountain

– Security

– Widefield

That warning is set to expire at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A viewer in the Security-Widefield area shared some video with FOX21 as rain beat down outside her home.

A flash flood warning is also in place for:

– Black Forest

– Cimarron Hills

– Colorado Springs

That warning is set to expire at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe storms rolled through the Pikes Peak region on July 15. Hail dropped over Ellicott in the afternoon hours. / Courtesy: Kerri White

Other viewers in Ellicott collected hail earlier in the day on Wednesday.

This article will be updated.