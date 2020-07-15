Another round of severe storms sweeps through the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — A round of severe storms rolled through the Pikes Peak region late Tuesday afternoon.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of southwestern El Paso County. FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler reminded motorists they should never drive through a flooded road.
The cities included in the flash flood warning are:
– Fort Carson
– Fountain
– Security
– Widefield
That warning is set to expire at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A viewer in the Security-Widefield area shared some video with FOX21 as rain beat down outside her home.
A flash flood warning is also in place for:
– Black Forest
– Cimarron Hills
– Colorado Springs
That warning is set to expire at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Other viewers in Ellicott collected hail earlier in the day on Wednesday.
This article will be updated.