Another round of severe storms sweeps through the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — A round of severe storms rolled through the Pikes Peak region late Tuesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of southwestern El Paso County. FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler reminded motorists they should never drive through a flooded road.

The cities included in the flash flood warning are:
– Fort Carson
– Fountain
– Security
– Widefield

That warning is set to expire at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A viewer in the Security-Widefield area shared some video with FOX21 as rain beat down outside her home.

A flash flood warning is also in place for:
– Black Forest
– Cimarron Hills
– Colorado Springs

That warning is set to expire at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe storms rolled through the Pikes Peak region on July 15. Hail dropped over Ellicott in the afternoon hours. / Courtesy: Kerri White

Other viewers in Ellicott collected hail earlier in the day on Wednesday.

This article will be updated.

