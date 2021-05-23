Spotter reports funnel cloud in eastern El Paso County Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another quick progression from calm skies to dangerous storms on Sunday afternoon, after a similar round of storms on Saturday.

A trained spotter reported seeing a funnel cloud in Truckton just before 1 p.m. Truckton is in eastern El Paso County, south of Yoder.

A tornado warning for El Paso and Pueblo Counties expired at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but strong storms continued over Calhan and Yoder, bringing with them ping pong-sized hail and downpours.

Use our interactive radar for up-to-the-minute information as FOX21 monitors these severe storms.

This article will be updated.

