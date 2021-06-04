Another Colorado man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 insurrection

DENVER (KDVR) — A Trinidad man was arrested Friday in connection to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Timothy Wayne Williams faces two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the ground or in any Capitol buildings, and parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

According to arrest records, investigators learned Williams traveled to Washington to participate in the rally and gained access to the U.S. Capitol. The Federal Bureau of Investigation received an anonymous tip identifying Williams and his girlfriend in video of the riot.

The FBI interviewed Williams in his Trinidad home on March 17, where he admitted that he was present at the Capitol that day and was inside the building.

Williams told investigators he was not involved with any acts of violence or property damage, nor did he take any souvenirs from the Capitol.

The FBI obtained cell phone records that confirm Williams was in the Capitol during the time of the riot.