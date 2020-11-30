Anonymous donor ensures bright Christmas for children in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Without warning, and without even leaving a name behind, a Colorado Springs woman donated one thousand gifts for children in “Zach’s Place,” a program run by the nonprofit Special Kids Special Families.

The organization provides “respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs,” according to its website.

Every year, SKSF asks about a dozen donors to help gather enough toys to give each of their approximately 200 kids a gift for the holidays.

This year’s anonymous donor took care of those kids unexpectedly, during a particularly trying year.

SKSF calls anonymous donation a “Christmas miracle!” / Courtey: Jon Karroll

“COVID-19 put a strain on all of our lives and I’m sure there are families who, for whatever reason, maybe were looking at a fairly bleak Christmas,” said Communications Manager Jon Karroll. “The kids we serve at Special Kids Special Families — we are going to make it a very bright Christmas.”

Many of the programs SKSF offers support individuals and families that don’t have funds to spare. If you’d like to help, you can donate to the organization in a variety of ways.