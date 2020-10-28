Annual data on people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs released

COLORADO SPRINGS — Data is collected year-round from the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), Coordinated Entry Program, and the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program. According to the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC), the data helps communities better understand why people lose their housing and, in turn, how communities can design responsive programs that ensure homelessness is a rare, brief, and non-recurring phenomenon.

Community Health Partnership (CHP) and PPCoC conducted the 2020 Point-In-Time (PIT) Count the night of Monday, January 27.

A total of 1,339 people experiencing homelessness were identified during the PIT Count. Emergency Shelters and Transitional Housing Programs collected information from individuals and families staying that night in each program and found 981 people sheltered.

Volunteers surveyed unsheltered persons the last week of January, about their housing status on the night of January 27, and found 358 people sleeping unsheltered outdoors, in cars, or in abandoned buildings. Approximately 120 volunteers helped conduct surveys and distributed socks, hats, gloves, and hand warmers to people experiencing homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that all Continuums of Care (CoC) conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness who are sheltered on a single night in January. CoCs must also conduct a count of unsheltered persons every other year, which is done annually in El Paso County.

From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, 7,025 individuals accessed the community’s HMIS for services or housing support related to homelessness; providers conducted 2,197 housing needs assessments to prioritize and match households experiencing homelessness to housing vouchers; and school districts identified 2,029 students experiencing homelessness.

Learn more at www.ppchp.org/homelessness.