COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs teen Anna Cummins was presented the Military Child of the Year® award on Thursday.

At Operation Homefront’s annual gala in Washington DC., which was livestreamed on Operation Homefront’s Facebook page, Cummins was recognized for her outstanding work in the community. She began volunteering at four years old and has contributed over 260 hours in the past year to the American Red Cross, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Angel Flight.

The annual awards recognize eight outstanding young people ages 13 to 18. Of those, seven represent a branch of the armed forces — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force — for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and other criteria while facing the challenges of military family life.

The eighth award is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge.

All eight Military Child of the Year® Award recipients received $10,000 each, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

Operation Homefront invites anyone who wants to share messages of encouragement and congratulations to send them using this submission form, and they will share the messages with Cummins and the rest of this year’s recipients.