(DIVIDE, Colo.) — A lot of people have strong opinions on who they believe will emerge victorious from the 2023 Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and apparently, so does one wolf at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC).

CWWC posted a video to their Twitter account, featuring a Super Bowl LVII prediction by 5-year-old wolf, Chakra.

In the video, Chakra is shown two images – each of the teams’ logos held out for her to choose from. She doesn’t even hesitate, she knows exactly who is winning the big game this year!

Watch the video below:

And the winner is… the Philadelphia Eagles!

Chakra made a b-line for that Eagles logo, solidly predicting a Philadelphia win on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII begins with pre-game coverage at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX21, and kick off is set for 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.