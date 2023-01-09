(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It was news the Boyne family did not expect to receive before Christmas. 4-month-old Leonidas Boyne was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma on Dec. 22 and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

According to the American Cancer Society, Neuroblastoma starts in early nerve cells and is often found in infants and young children.

Leonidas spent 15 days at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, including his first Christmas with his mother.

Courtesy: Chris Boyne

Courtesy: Chris Boyne

Courtesy: Chris Boyne

Courtesy: Chris Boyne

His father, Christopher Boyne, shared that his son has one large mass in his abdomen and several others in his liver. The mass is intertwined around many of his internal organs which is complicating surgery.

Leonidas received one round of emergency chemotherapy and took several tests. The family continues to await a diagnosis, but results have been delayed from holiday weekends and closed labs.

Amanda Krans created a GoFundMe page to support Leonidas and the family.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to meet the Boyne family and will continue to update this story.