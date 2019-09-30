An officer-involved in shooting in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A law enforcement officer has fired their weapon at a suspect during an active situation in Monument.

Reports say Police were called to the area because people were shooting BB guns at cars.

Deputies asked people in the area of Second Street in Monument to stay inside their homes and away from doors and windows.

*UPDATE* Law Enforcement Activity: 200 2nd St

This is the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with an update to the law enforcement activity in the area of 200 2nd St. The incident has been resolved however law enforcement is asking that citizens stay out of the immediate area. — Town of Monument, CO (@townofmonument) September 29, 2019

Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to the scene to investigate.

Due to the investigation, Second and Third Streets in Downtown Monument will be closed for most of Sunday night from Jefferson to Beacon Lite Road.

FOX21 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information about suspect and deputy involved.