America’s Mountain closed Sunday for Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS – Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will be closed Sunday, August 30 for The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

The event is being held on the last Sunday of August and is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak.

The Hill Climb also known as The Race to the Clouds, is run on a 12.42-mile course with 156 turns that begin at 9,390 feet and finishes at the 14,115-foot summit.

Due to COVID-19, the PPIHC cannot allow spectators on Race Day, Practice Days, or at Tech Inspection. Fan Fest has also been cancelled for 2020.

For more information regarding the race click here.