America’s highest railroad reaches the halfway completion point, set to reopen 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — Construction on The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is chugging along, one track closer to its highly anticipated May 2021 reopening.

The railway says they’ve recently reached the halfway completion mark with the newly reconstructed Mountain View siding, about 4.5 miles into the 9-mile line.

Since March 2019, the railway has been undergoing a $100 million renovation of its tracks, cogs, railcars, and depot to reimagine the experience.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a major milestone in our track renovations with the installation of two of the three passing siding tracks: Windy Point and Mountain View,” said Ted Johnston, assistant general manager of the railway. “The crews faced one of the toughest stretches of track to construct between these two points, a part of the line we call the ‘Big Hill,’ which is the longest, steepest, and narrowest portion of track.”

Courtesy of The Broadmoor

The crew is expected to reach the third siding location, Minnehaha, by the middle of October.

Track construction is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year, while the first Cog ride will take place in May of 2021.

Depot renovations are also moving full steam ahead, as the construction of the new south platform and bathrooms at the Manitou Depot start.

