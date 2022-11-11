(COLORADO SPRINGS) — American Legion PFC Floyd K Lindstrom Post 5 is hosting an open house to highlight veteran-owned businesses on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Post 5’s Facebook event page said there will be crafters, vendors, and businesses displaying their work. The public is invited to learn about what the American Legion does for veterans as well as enjoy some shopping.

Andrea Fosse, Post Commander of Post 5, wanted to connect veterans with each other and the community. “What better way to do this, but to invite these veteran crafters and small business owners to come and show off their products or business ideas. They can also come together, be supported and network,” Fosse said.

Fosse joined the Air Force in Philadelphia in 2005 and became an Intelligence Analyst. After four years of service, she decided to leave the military and follow her husband who was also in the Air Force from assignment to assignment. She joined Post 5 in 2019 and became an open member of the Executive Board in 2020. She then went on to become the Junior Vice Commander in 2021 and Post Commander in 2022.

Fosse aims to make this kind of event a semi-annual occurrence with the hope of doing this again in March. Bringing the community together with veterans at this and other events at the American Legion is part of Fosse’s goal.

“The American Legion Post 5 has a couple of recurring events that are open to the public, and we often do special events such as this. Our Steak Nights and Brunches are every month and things like the Comedy Night we had last year was a big success. I would ask that anyone interested visit our Facebook page to see future events,” Fosse invited.

The public will also get to meet Red, a Polish Arabian horse, “who is an invaluable asset with helping veterans and their families with riding therapy,” according to the event page. Destinacion’s Therapy & Maybell’s Mission works with veterans and others to provide equine therapy among the many other services that can be found on their website.

Some of the veteran-owned businesses that can be found at the open house will be:

“Come in and see what’s going on,” Fosse said.

Post 5 will play host to the American Legion Auxiliary’s Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Post 5 will also be collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

American Legion Post 5 is located at 15 East Platte Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. The event will be going from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.