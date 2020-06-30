American Academy of Pediatrics “strongly advocates” for students to return to classrooms this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS — The American Academy of Pediatrics, an organization of 67,000 pediatricians across the country, released guidance Tuesday that strongly encourages an in-person return to school this fall, despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

The guidance, which covers a wide variety of topics from physical distancing in enclosed areas to face coverings to behavioral health and emotional support for children and teens and beyond, includes a strong advocation “that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

According to the statement, “schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide our children and adolescents with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits.”

Regarding the threat of the coronavirus, the statement reads, “SARS-CoV-2 appears to behave differently in children and adolescents than other common respiratory viruses, such as influenza, on which much of the current guidance regarding school closures is based. Although children and adolescents play a major role in amplifying influenza outbreaks, to date, this does not appear to be the case with SARS-CoV-2.”

The group included further guidance on how schools should prepare to support students and staff both mentally and physically.

The Colorado Department of Education created a website that includes a comprehensive compilation of resources available to parents and school staff members.

As far as its plans for the 2020-21 school year, the CDE says it is focused on the areas outlined below:

“As the situation evolves, we will continue to gather feedback, add resources, and expand on these considerations to help you think through these complicated times,” the organization posted online.

The state tracks COVID-19 data, day by day, with information from each county.

Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to address the public at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

