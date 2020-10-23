Amber Alert issued for missing Aurora mother and two young boys

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a statewide amber alert for a missing mother in Aurora, and her two children Thursday evening.

Police are searching for 5-year-old Marcus Thomas, 3-year-old Demarcus Thomas, and Sabrina Walls.

An #AmberAlert has been issued in this case at the request of the Aurora PD. Call 911 if you see a 2006 black Ford Fusion CO plate CES-661 https://t.co/nJ3AnqZHde pic.twitter.com/kj9mfHSqkm — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) October 23, 2020

They were last seen in the 3000 block of Walden Way in Aurora. This was previously issued as an endangered missing alert. New information has Aurora Police Department concerned that Sabrina and the children may be victims of foul play.

Family members are concerned because Sabrina was previously a victim of Domestic Violence.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for them traveling in Sabrina’s vehicle which is a black 2006 Ford Fusion with Colorado license plate CES-661.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.