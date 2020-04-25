Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Denver metro area

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Colo.,– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Amber alert for 9-year-old Sloan Lipnick who was last seen in the Denver metro area in the early morning hours on April 25.

Sloan Lipnick is described as 4 foot 2, and 65 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to CBI, Sloan is possibly with non-custodial parent, 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, who is described as 5 foot 3, 130 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

Carly Lipnick (Image from CBI)

The two may possibly be traveling in a 2012 White Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate
OWO236.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated if we receive more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local