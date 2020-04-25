Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl last seen in Denver metro area

DENVER, Colo.,– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Amber alert for 9-year-old Sloan Lipnick who was last seen in the Denver metro area in the early morning hours on April 25.

Sloan Lipnick is described as 4 foot 2, and 65 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to CBI, Sloan is possibly with non-custodial parent, 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, who is described as 5 foot 3, 130 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

Carly Lipnick (Image from CBI)

The two may possibly be traveling in a 2012 White Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate

OWO236.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.

