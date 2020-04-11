4 Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado found safe

FREMONT COUNTY, WY. — All four children have been located and are safe according to authorities at 10:05 p.m.
Authorities searched for a woman, a non-custodial parent, for taking four kids from Fremont County Wyoming who could be in Colorado Friday evening.
Xavier Potter – Age 14 – Brown/Brown – 5’5 and 110 lbs
Raelee Potter – Age 11- Brown/Brown – 5’0 and 120 lbs
Devine Peace Potter – Age 6 – Brown/Brown – 4’6 and 50 lbs
David Villegas – Age 5 – Brown/Brown – 4’0 and 30 lbs
Stacia Potter-Norris – Age 30 – Brown/Brown – 5’1 and 130 lbs
They were last seen Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Riverton, Wyoming. It is believed they were traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming plate 104087.
Law Enforcement had reason to believe they were in Colorado.