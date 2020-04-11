4 Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado found safe

AMBER Alert (left to right) | Children: Xavier Potter, Raelee Potter, Devine Peace Potter, David Villegas | Non-custodial parent: Stacia Potter-Norris | Call 911 if seen

FREMONT COUNTY, WY. — All four children have been located and are safe according to authorities at 10:05 p.m.

Authorities searched for a woman, a non-custodial parent, for taking four kids from Fremont County Wyoming who could be in Colorado Friday evening.

Xavier Potter – Age 14 – Brown/Brown – 5’5 and 110 lbs
Raelee Potter – Age 11- Brown/Brown – 5’0 and 120 lbs
Devine Peace Potter – Age 6 – Brown/Brown – 4’6 and 50 lbs
David Villegas – Age 5 – Brown/Brown – 4’0 and 30 lbs

Stacia Potter-Norris – Age 30 – Brown/Brown – 5’1 and 130 lbs

They were last seen Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Riverton, Wyoming. It is believed they were traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming plate 104087.

Law Enforcement had reason to believe they were in Colorado.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

