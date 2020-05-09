Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old last seen south of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo.,– On Saturday afternoon, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Savannah Camele, who in a car that was allegedly taken by a man near the intersection of Hanover and Old Pueblo Road in Hanover, which is south of Fountain.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Savannah is believed to be with 53-year-old Ricky Gilbert Trujillo, who is described as a Hispanic male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’7”.

CBI says Savannah was with her grandmother and Ricky Trujillo when Trujillo assaulted the child and pushed the grandmother out of the car and started driving north.

Trujillo is believed to be armed with a hunting knife, according to CBI.

3-year-old Savannah Camele is described as a Hispanic female, 2 feet tall, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a cheetah print romper/onesie. A photograph is not currently available.

Police say the car is possibly as a white Ford Explorer, with a broken out rear window with plastic and black tape covering. The car may have flat black rims with spikes on them.

Approximate last seen location (Hanover and Old Pueblo)

The car was last see heading north from the intersection of Hanover and Old Pueblo in Hanover.

If seen, please contact 911 immediately.