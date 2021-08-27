AMBER ALERT: 21-month-old girl from Colorado Springs believed to be with father

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 21-month-old girl from Colorado Springs who they believe is with her father.

21-month-old Ezaria Glover is thought to be with her father Earther Glover who police say, fired a gun at his ex-girlfirend and took Glover.

Colorado Springs Police say, 21-month-old Ezaria Glover was taken by her father, Earther Glover. Police say, Glover fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son in the neighborhood of 5000 Whimsical Drive at 3:30 Friday afternoon. That was the last time either of them were seen.

Glover was driving a black sedan.

No one was injured in the gunfire, but CBI says its “extremely concerned” for the safety of Ezaria as Glover has a history of domestic violence and Colorado Springs Police considers him an attempted homicide suspect.

Ezaria is African-American, 21 pounds and about two feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Glover is described as a 50-year-old black man, bald with brown eyes, wears glasses and is 5’10, 180 pounds.

CSPD asks any one to call them with information at 719-444-7000 or, if you want to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.