WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl who police say may have been kidnapped by a 45-year-old man.

Alexis Bradford, 13, has blue eyes and shoulder-length, blonde hair with red highlights. She wears glasses and is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She was last seen in a black and green North Face puffy jacket, a thinner leopard print jacket underneath, red and black checkered pants and white Crocs.

Alexis Bradford (l), Bradford Eblen (r) (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The vehicle is described as a 2018 black Ford Focus four-door with Colorado license plate AQY-Q22. The car has tinted windows and black wheels with a Lyft sticker on the lower left front passenger side windshield.

The suspect, Bradford Eblen, is described as a heavyset Hispanic man with green eyes and brown hair who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie with writing on the front, dark pants, a black and white checkered flannel shirt and a black T-shirt with print on it.

They were last seen around 11 a.m. at 120th Avenue and Melody Drive in Westminster.

According to the Westminster Police Department, Alexis Bradford and her adult brother “accepted a ride from an unknown male to go shopping.” The man took off with the girl while the brother went inside to use the restroom.

“Given the circumstances, police are concerned for her safety,” Westminster Police said in a news release.

Anyone who may spot them is urged to call 911 immediately.