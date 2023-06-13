(NEXSTAR) – From New York City bus service to the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, problems affecting Amazon Web Services appear to have rippled across a number of services and companies Tuesday.

Outage website Down Detector shows that reports of an outage came in around 2:56 p.m. ET, with similar outages showing up for companies such as McDonald’s, Delta, Ally, Roku, and others.

“Service status info on our website and MYmta app is temporarily unavailable because of an Amazon Web Services outage,” New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority warned riders.

The outage kicked in at an especially inopportune time for The Associated Press, which lost the ability to operate its sites just as former President Trump appeared in federal court. The AP resorted to sharing updates on Twitter.

A status website for Amazon Webs Services shows “multiple services” experiencing errors. As of 4:14 p.m. ET, the company was working on resolving them.

This is a developing story.