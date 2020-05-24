Amazon postpones annual Prime Day due to coronavirus surge

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Amazon has postponed its annual shopping holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Day, usually scheduled for July, will now be held in September, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest sales events. The online retailer uses the two-day event to drum up sales for a typically slow business quarter and to promote its amazon prime subscription.

The pandemic has driven a surge in demand for online orders which has put a strain on Amazon’s warehouses.

When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Amazon temporarily paused shipments of non-essential products to handle the increase of orders caused by quarantine.

“Unlike a predictable holiday surge, this spike occurred with little warning, creating major challenges for our suppliers and delivery network,” Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, said last month in his annual letter to shareholders.

Now, Amazon has announced it’s allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses again. The company expects to have the capacity to process higher shipping volumes by September.