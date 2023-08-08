(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Amazon is expanding in Colorado Springs, after opening a new facility in the southeastern part of town that will specifically handle large and heavy packages for delivery to customers in Colorado Springs and beyond.

“The new location will help optimize capacity to meet customer expectations for delivery, especially during the upcoming peak holiday season,” wrote Amazon in a press release.

The new facility offers more than 20 positions and uses flex drivers. Those interested in applying should click here for more information.

The new delivery station is located at 715 South Academy Boulevard, near the intersection with Airport Road, and is the first of its kind outside of the Denver metro area.