Amazon donates $25,000 to help feed families in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Food banks are seeing a dramatic spike in demand during the pandemic as food donations from grocery stores and restaurants have declined, while record unemployment means family budgets are stretched thin.

Recognizing this urgent need, Amazon made a $25,000 donation on Thursday to the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. In addition to the donation, a team of Amazon volunteers spent the morning helping the food bank prepare food for distribution to families in need.

The donation is part of a $100,000 commitment Amazon is making to help Colorado food banks and schools feed the hungry.

“We are so thankful for companies like Amazon that have really stepped up when it’s needed most,” said Lynne Telford, CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. “During this pandemic the demand for food has increased dramatically. Many of the people seeking food are families who have never been to a food bank in the past.”

Last year, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado provided nearly 20 million meals to over 170,000 community members through a network of 276 food pantries, school meal programs, soup kitchens and shelters. Even before the pandemic, more than one in eight people in Southern Colorado struggled with hunger, and one of every six children in Southern Colorado is at risk of hunger.

“Today’s donation is part of Amazon’s ongoing commitment to support those in need in our communities,” said Joey DiLeo, a manager at Amazon’s delivery station in Colorado Springs. “I want to express our sincere gratitude for all the hard work, the time and energy you put into making our community a better place, to lending support in so many ways to those who need it most,” he said when presenting the donation check to the Food Bank.

Amazon employees 7,600 people in Colorado, and recently announced plans to build a new fulfillment center in Colorado Springs

“We are so appreciative that Amazon is supporting Care & Share, especially at this time in our nation’s history, where there is great uncertainty and need,” Mayor John Suthers said. “We know that the impacts of COVID-19 have created a situation where many are unexpectedly short of the resources they need, and this display of corporate responsibility is a great service. We welcome Amazon to our community and look forward to a long and positive relationship.”

To learn more about how Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is helping local residents visit https://careandshare.org. For more on Amazon’s COVID-19 response, including ways it is practicing safety within its facilities, visit its blog which is updated daily.