Amature radio volunteers stand by in case of emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS — The explosion that occurred in front of an AT&T switching facility in Nashville injured at least three people, damaged more than 40 buildings, caused multiple water main breaks, the blast also disrupted telecommunication systems.

Amateur radio emergency service volunteers said they are ready to deploy in Williamson County, Tennessee.

John Bloodgood Pikes Peak ARES Emergency Coordinator and Public Information Officer in southern Colorado said they too, are standing by for any emergencies at all times especially where communications could be disrupted.

Amateur Radio operators increased readiness following the bombing in Nashville. The explosion affected communications in multiple states. https://t.co/7KPT51NbEj #Nashville #AmateurRadio — Pikes Peak Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) (@PikesPeakARES) December 27, 2020

Bloodgood said amateur radios can communicate on their own.

“The entire grid can go down and we can continue to operate,” said Bloodgood. “All of that can be done without being connected to an internet service provider, a telephone provider, even commercial power. We don’t need any of that.”

In the event of an emergency Bloodgood encourages everyone to have a communication plan: