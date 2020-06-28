Amateur radio field day

COLORADO SPRINGS — An amateur radio group met today for their annual HAM radio field day exercise.

For more than 100 years, Amateur Radio – also called ham radio – has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.

This weekend is all part of a contest of who can make the most connections with other amateur radio operators across the country and nation. The group started around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

They go out anywhere and set up a station with temporary antanas and emergency power.

The operators said it’s a fun hobby, but the idea of field day started before world war 2 as an emergency preparedness exercise and now it’s a fun way to use morse code to gain points in the competition.

“If we could make contact with someone outside the united states that would be great but we will just see how we do with a temporary antenna like this,” said Steve Schaarschmidt, President of Village 7 Amateur Radio Club.

Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network.

More than 35,000 people from different locations participated in Field Day 2019 activities.

The group says they will be out there until Sunday afternoon.

FOX21’s chief engineer Doug Ducote was also there.