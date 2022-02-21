Alpaca Ranch in Salida: Meet the couple behind Hallmark Ranch Alpacas!

SALIDA, Colo. — With a passion for Alpacas, Nelson and Peggy Reininger made the move to Colorado and started Hallmark Ranch Alpacas in 2008. They now share their 12-acre ranch in Salida with several Alpacas that people are welcome to meet!
While visitors are welcome seven days a week, the owners just ask that guests call at least a day in advance to schedule their visit. As FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson found out, the couple’s ranch also has a store on site that includes many fiber products from alpaca fleece. To find out more, or schedule your visit to Hallmark Ranch Alpacas, click here.