Alpaca Ranch in Salida: Meet the couple behind Hallmark Ranch Alpacas!

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SALIDA, Colo. — With a passion for Alpacas, Nelson and Peggy Reininger made the move to Colorado and started Hallmark Ranch Alpacas in 2008. They now share their 12-acre ranch in Salida with several Alpacas that people are welcome to meet!

While visitors are welcome seven days a week, the owners just ask that guests call at least a day in advance to schedule their visit. As FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson found out, the couple’s ranch also has a store on site that includes many fiber products from alpaca fleece. To find out more, or schedule your visit to Hallmark Ranch Alpacas, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local