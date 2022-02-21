Alpaca Ranch in Salida: Meet the couple behind Hallmark Ranch Alpacas!

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A St. Louis man is alive thanks to an organ transplant team that persevered through incredible odds. That team had the task of transporting a pair of lungs through some very bad weather.

“It really felt like minutes to spare. It was very high stakes," said Dr. Katherine Caldwell.

Caldwell is a resident physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She got the call on Jan. 28 to fly to Chicago to procure a life-saving pair of lungs for one of their dying patients. Caldwell and her team had only six to eight hours to get the lungs back to Barnes.

“Basically, as we arrive to the airport was when our pilot realized the weather was too bad and we could not fly our small charter plane out of Chicago," Caldwell said. “I said, ‘Well, are bigger planes flying?’ So, we decided we were going to try to rush over to Midway Airport and see if we could find a flight that would get us to St. Louis [with] enough time."