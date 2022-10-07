(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they are on scene investigating at Harrison High School, after a “report of a possible gun that was displayed in a bathroom.”

CSPD sent a statement to FOX21 on Friday, Oct. 7 around 12:03 p.m., and said, “At this time there is no indication that anyone was hurt or threatened by it. We are on scene investigating. All students are safe at this time.”

Police stated at around 12:19 p.m., that there is no threat to students or staff at this time and no injuries have been reported. CSPD said parents are able to pick up their students, but reiterated that there is no threat to students.

