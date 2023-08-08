(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — All purchases of tickets, concessions, and merchandise for U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) athletics events will now be entirely cashless.

USAFA said the move has become “industry best practice” and will improve the pre-game and gameday experience for fans by reducing wait time in lines at the ticket window, concession area, and merchandise store.

The change is effective immediately at all Air Force athletic venues. The first home athletic event where cashless transactions will be implemented will be the Air Force women’s soccer exhibition game vs. LSU on Saturday, Aug. 12.

All major debit or credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be accepted on gamedays at the ticket office, concession locations, and the Air Force Team Store.