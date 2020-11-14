All Academy School District 20 middle and high school to transition to eLearning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Academy School District 20 reported that 3,463 students and 823 staff are in quarantine or isolation impacting their ability to staff schools.

Therefore, starting Monday, Nov. 16, all Academy District 20 middle and high schools will transition to eLearning through at least the end of the first semester.

<<< Academy School District 20 creates COVID-19 dashboard for updates

The district has not yet made a decision about D20 elementary schools.

Therefore, elementary students should attend in-person learning next week, unless the school is already in a remote learning mode. The district will decide how elementary students will proceed no later than Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m.

As of noon Friday:

3,463 students and 823 staff are in quarantine or isolation.

No less than 15 of our schools are unable to provide in-person learning due to these quarantines.

Some schools are serving a second or third transition to eLearning.

Middle & High Schools

The eLearning schedule will follow the synchronous model already in place. Students will participate remotely with certain exceptions for students with identified special needs. Secondary school principals will be communicating additional details for each school.

Elementary School

Students should still attend in-person learning on November 16 unless the school is already in a remote learning mode.

In a news release D20 released Friday, “Moving to eLearning will provide students and teachers consistency in their education, while our community works together to change the trajectory of the COVID-19 impacts being felt by our businesses, organizations and families. We will be able to consider in-person learning when the community is able to reasonably control transmission.”