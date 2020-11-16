All Academy District 20 elementary schools transition to eLearning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20 will temporarily transition its elementary schools to eLearning for three weeks, beginning the Monday after the Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30, through Dec. 18.

With 10 of the district’s elementary schools already in eLearning and nearly 14% of students and teachers in active quarantines, it is no longer sustainable to operate schools, according to the district.

It is the district’s hope that coupled with the Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks, temporarily moving to eLearning will afford the greater Pikes Peak community six weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. In turn, the district hopes this will reverse the trend of the overwhelming numbers of quarantines and isolations impacting the schools.

“We know in-person learning is the best means of education for our youngest learners, that is what makes this decision so difficult. We also understand the challenges learning at home creates for family scheduling and supervision,” said Tom Gregory, Superintendent of Schools. “However, we remain hopeful that together our community can pull together and take the small actions – mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, decreased socialization, postponed travel, etc. – that will slow COVID-19 transmission and allow us to shift back to in-person learning.”

Schools are sending specific communication to their students/families regarding next steps and expectations.