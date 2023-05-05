(COLORADO SPRINGS)— The Storm Squatch took a field trip to Pinello Elementary School for its Careers Day event on Friday, May 5.

FOX21’s Meteorologist Valerie Mills visited the school’s third, fourth and fifth graders to teach them what it takes to have a career in meteorology, how to forecast the weather and how to do a live report.

Students got to explore weather models, test camera equipment and even do their own weather reports from the classroom.

If you want the FOX21 Storm Team to visit your school, just email weather@kxrm.com.