Alexa device alerts homeowners of a potential fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — An Alexa device potentially saved a home from burning and helped avoid major damage. Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) was called to a home after an Alexa device alerted the homeowners that their smoke detectors were going off.

Courtesy of Pueblo Fire Department

On Wednesday afternoon PFD units 35, 36, 38, S-81, T-51 and Chief 3 responded. When they arrived they found heavy smoke in the kitchen and a box burning on the glass stovetop.

According to PFD, the homeowners’ had just dropped off their groceries and headed out for another trip. A few minutes later their Alexa device called them to inform them that the smoke detectors were going off. They immediately called 911 and units were dispatched.

Firefighters say that your stovetop should not be used to store or hold flammable materials. The knobs can be bumped on and a fire can start.