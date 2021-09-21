ALERT: Suspect in shooting near Citadel Mall arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Friday, Sept. 17, suspect Lamar Taylor was arrested for two counts of 1st-degree murder, as well as additional charges, stemming from the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 9, which occurred near the Citadel Mall.

The two victims of the shooting were 58-year-old James Love of Colorado Springs and 62-year-old Kevin Patterson of Colorado Springs. Both men make up the 23rd and 24th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

Taylor was taken into custody in Palmetto Bay, Fl. by U.S. Marshals as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department. Lamar Taylor is in Florida in custody, awaiting extradition.

The Colorado Springs Police Department would like to thank U.S. Marshals, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the MDPD Homicide Unit for their assistance.