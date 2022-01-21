Colorado Springs Police ask for information about Hwy 24 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are asking the public for information about a shooting on Highway 24 Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communication Center received a report of a shooting on the Martin Luther King Bypass (Highway 24).

According to CSPD, when officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hwy 24 was closed in both directions Thursday night when police investigated the scene.

Detectives are actively working to develop information about the incident and identify those involved. No arrests have been made and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.