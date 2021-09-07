ALERT: Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Peyton identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week.

Investigators were engaged in a stand-off that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, near Gollihar Road in Peyton, Colo.

26-year-old Connor Riley McDaniel was suicidal and armed. Despite investigators spending hours trying to de-escalate the situation, McDaniel fired at least once at law enforcement officers at the scene.

Deputies returned fire, killing McDaniel.

No deputies or individuals in the area were hurt.

Three deputies have since been placed on paid leave as the Colorado Springs Police Department investigates.