ALERT: Crews from Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Multiple units from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with other agencies and volunteers, are searching in the Pueblo West area for 52-year-old Joseph Hurst.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hurst was reported missing Thursday, Dec. 30, by his family. He left his home in Pueblo West for a walk on Wednesday morning Dec. 29 and never returned.

Hurst was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark jogger pants. Hurst is accustomed to taking long walks, including to the reservoir.

A helicopter is joining the search today. We ask that the public do not use drones in the area as that will hamper the service of the helicopter.

If you have seen Hurst, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 31, 2021

If you have seen Hurst or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.