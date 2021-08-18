ALERT: Colorado Springs Police Department asks for help to locate kidnapping victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide and Assault Unit is asking for help to locate and check the welfare of a victim of a kidnapping that took place at the Rodeway Inn on 2625 Ore Mill Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 15 around 7:00 p.m.

The victim is a white female, approximately 5’1″, thin build with brown hair. She was wearing a blank tank top, black pants with a white stripe down the pant legs and was wearing no shoes.

Courtesy of the CSPD.

The report filed states that she was forced into a vehicle against her will by the driver of a vehicle. The driver was a white male in his 20s, approximately 5’9″, medium build last seen wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark jeans.



The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2004 to 2009 white Dodge Durango and has a distinctive ramp-hitch mounted cargo rack attached. The cargo rack is silver in color and stands upright on the

driver’s side.

Courtesy of the CSPD.

Courtesy of the CSPD.



Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or

1-800-222-8477.