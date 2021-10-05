ALERT: Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of fire at Satellite Hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Spring Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Satellite Hotel located in downtown Colorado Springs.



There were reports of smoke and fire coming from the third floor from residents inside the building. There are 241 residential rooms within the building with 76 hotel rooms as well.

Both the third and fourth floor of the building’s residents were evacuated. The first crew to enter the hotel found a fire in residential unit 310 and worked quickly to both extinguish the fire and minimize the smoke.

Control over the fire was gained within twenty minutes of the crew’s arrival.

There are no sprinklers within the units, and smoke damage and smell has spread to surrounding units.

The CSFD tweeted out the following while at the scene: