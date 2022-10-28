(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Two suspects are in custody after an Alamosa Police Officer was shot while responding to a call on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Alamosa.

According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the shooting happened at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, while officers were responding to a disturbance in the 1200 Block of Denver Avenue, near 12th Street.

APD said almost immediately when officers arrived, a minor apparently pulled out a handgun and shot an APD officer twice.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for surgery and is in stable condition. According to APD, she is also communicating. A second shooting victim, a man, was also found near the location and was taken to the hospital.

Police said one of the suspects, a minor, is in custody and there is no threat to the public. As far as the second suspect, police have not released any further information.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released once it becomes available.

Numerous agencies including the 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Alamosa Sheriff’s Office, Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, Monte Vista Police Department, Colorado Division of Wildlife, and the Monte Vista Police Department are assisting the Alamosa Police.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call APD at (719) 589-2548, or email apdadmin@ci.alamosa.co.us.