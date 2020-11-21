Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)– The Air Force Falcons beat the New Mexico Lobos with a final score of 28-0 on Friday.
Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico.
Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble.
The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal. Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.
The Air Force Falcons are 2-2 an the New Mexico Lobos are 0-4 after Friday’s game.