Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

by: AP

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)– The Air Force Falcons beat the New Mexico Lobos with a final score of 28-0 on Friday.

Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico.

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble.

The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal. Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.

The Air Force Falcons are 2-2 an the New Mexico Lobos are 0-4 after Friday’s game.

  • New Mexico quarterback Trae Hall, top, passes the ball as Air Force defensive end Michael Purcell, front left, tangles with New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, gets away from New Mexico linebacker Devin Sanders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Air Force offensive lineman Adam Jewell, left, celebrates with running back Brad Roberts, who scored a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Air Force nose tackle Kalawai’a Pescaia, right, is congratulated by teammates Johnathan Youngblood, front left, and Parker Noren after his recovery of a New Mexico fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • With no crowd in attendance to meet upgraded coronavirus restrictions put in place by the state, a videographer shoots as Air Force kicks the ball to New Mexico to start an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

