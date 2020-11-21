Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson, right, gestures that his pass catch earned enough yardage for a first down as wide receiver Jake Spiewak, center, and New Mexico safety Tavian Combs look on in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)– The Air Force Falcons beat the New Mexico Lobos with a final score of 28-0 on Friday.

Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico.

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble.

The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal. Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.

The Air Force Falcons are 2-2 an the New Mexico Lobos are 0-4 after Friday’s game.