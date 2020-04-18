Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Colorado to honor first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM, KDVR) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored essential front line workers in the healthcare field during the COVID-19 pandemic with a Colorado flyover Saturday.

FOX21 was at UC Health Memorial Hospital Central, where many hospital workers witnessed the flyover outside.

Memorial Central Hospital

The flyovers started after the Thunderbirds made an appearance at the Air Force Academy’s 2020 graduation ceremony Saturday morning.

Although they were scheduled to pass over Colorado Springs at 1:45 p.m., locals say they saw them overhead around 3:00 p.m.

The flying team started in Northern Colorado and flew over Fort Collins and through the Denver area before flying over Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The Thunderbirds planned the flyover across communities in Colorado to honor “healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus.” The flight path took them over more than 40 medical facilities.

WATCH: Thunderbirds fly over city of Denver (courtesy KDVR):

People throughout Colorado, including at local hospitals, were able to witness the flyover while practicing social distancing, as the Thunderbirds covered a wide area.

The Thunderbirds were refueled mid-air from a KC-135 tanker aircraft. This allowed them to extend their range for the length of the flight.

>>Click here to re-watch the AF Graduation flyover.