AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels completed three passes for 109 yards and carried it 12 times for 107 as Air Force opened the season with a 48-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Daniels’ first pass of the game went for an 80-yard touchdown as he scrambled and found Dane Kinamon wide open along the left sideline. It was the eighth-longest pass play in program history.

Kinamon also broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Air Force led 27-3 at halftime.

Daniels had 102 yards passing with a touchdown and 107 yards rushing, including a 12-yard touchdown. Kinamon had two rushes for 77 yards in the first half and one reception for 80 yards.