Air Force Reserve C-130s flyover for first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two C-130 Hercules with the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing will fly over Colorado hospitals on Wednesday to salute healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Col. James DeVere, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, announced the flyovers in a video on their website.

Col. DeVere says these flyovers are scheduled to occur during a training mission and will incur no additional cost to taxpayers.

SCHEDULE

Colorado Springs:

UCHealth Memorial Central 11:24 am

Centura Penrose 11:25 am

VA Hospital 11:25 am

UCHealth Grandview 11:26 am

St. Francis Medical Center 11:28

UC Health Memorial 11:30 am

Pueblo:

VA Clinic 11:09 am

Parkview Patterson 11:10 am

St Mary-Corwin 11:11 am

Later Wednesday, F-16s from the Colorado Air National Guard will also perform flyovers.