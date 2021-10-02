Air Force plays spoiler, defeats Colorado College in Ed Robson Arena opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Air Force senior goaltender Alex Schilling gave up a goal 1:17 into the first-ever game at Ed Robson Arena but bounced back to make 28 saves and help the Falcons spoil the Colorado College Tigers’ opener at their brand-new barn with a 2-1 exhibition victory Saturday night.

Logan Will scored the first goal of the game on the power play after Jordan Biro took the puck hard to the crease after a faceoff.

Parker Brown and Jacob Marti added goals in the second period for Air Force, which opens the regular season with a pair of games at Michigan State beginning Fri., Oct. 8.

Colorado College will host St. Lawrence University for two games next weekend as well.