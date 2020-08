COLORADO SPRINGS– Court-martial proceedings for Major Travis J. Burns concluded August 18 with a military judge’s verdict of not guilty on all charges and specifications.

Allegations against Burns included: rape of a child, child sexual abuse, and rape.

The court-martial began August 10, according to Air Force Academy Public Affairs.

Maj. Burns requested and was granted trial by a military judge.

No further details have been released at this time.