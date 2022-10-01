AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels and the Air Force ground game finally got on track late to help the Falcons hold off Navy 13-10.

The option quarterback clinched the win for the Falcons with an 18-yard scamper on third-and-6 in Navy territory, allowing them to run out the clock. This was soon after Matthew Dapore connected on a 22-yard field goal with 4:14 left to give Air Force the lead.

Daniels had 65 yards rushing to go with 156 through the air, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to David Cormier on the third play of the game.

Tai Lavatai tied the game at 10-apiece with 10:50 with a 5-yard run on third-and-goal. Navy entered as a two-touchdown underdog.