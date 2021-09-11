Air Force defense limits Navy in 23-3 win

Navy’s marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KXRM) — Brad Roberts ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and the Air Force defense held Navy to 68 offensive yards in the Falcons’ 23-3 win Saturday.

The two teams combined for just 30 yards in the first quarter, with Navy (0-2) going three-and-out on its first three drives.

Roberts scored his first touchdown of the game with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter, finishing off a 9-play, 43-yard drive to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead.

Air Force (2-0) broke the game open with 32 seconds remaining in the third. Haaziq Daniels kept the ball on a triple option play, initially heading left before cutting up the field to help give the Falcons a 14-3 advantage.

The Falcons then forced the Midshipmen to go three-and-out, which preceded a bad snap on Navy’s punt attempt, resulting in a safety.

Air Force tacked on more insurance on the ensuing drive when Roberts capped off a 7-play, 58-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

The Falcons will welcome in the Utah State Aggies (2-0) next Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

NOTABLE STATS

Navy was credited with 36 rushing yards on 34 attempts, its fewest yardage total on the ground since Nov. 16, 2002 against Connecticut.

