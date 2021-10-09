Air Force defeats Wyoming, now one win from bowl eligibility

Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel (28) is flipped over Wyoming’s Rome Weber (8) during an NCAA college football game in Air Force Academy, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

USAFA (KXRM) — Brad Roberts rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and the Air Force defense kept Wyoming off the scoreboard in the second half in a 24-14 victory Saturday.

The Falcons (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West) scored the first two touchdowns of the game before the Cowboys responded with 14 straight points in the second quarter.

Haaziq Daniels’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Davis in the third quarter held up as the game-winning score.

Air Force will visit Boise State next weekend before welcoming in No. 25 San Diego State.