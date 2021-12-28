Air Force clips Louisville in First Responder Bowl with aerial attack

Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis (13) eludes Louisville defensive back Trey Franklin III (28) on a touchdown reception during the first half of the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

DALLAS (KXRM) — Haaziq Daniels and Brandon Lewis each set career-highs to help the historically run-heavy Air Force Falcons dice the Louisville Cardinals through the air in a 31-28 win Tuesday afternoon at the Servpro First Responder Bowl.

Daniels completed 9-of-10 passes for 252 yards, surpassing his previous career-high of 226 against Army earlier this season.

He also tossed two touchdown passes, both to Lewis in the second quarter. The first was a 61-yard connection to give Air Force a 14-0 lead, while the second one was of the memorable highlight variety.

Set up at their own 36-yard line, Daniels fired a deep pass to Lewis, who beat his defender in man-to-man coverage. After running 10 yards on an angle toward the near sideline, he stomped on the brakes to lose his initial defender, ran about seven yards back toward the middle of the field before cutting behind a second defender, who slipped and fell to allow Lewis to walk in for a 64-yard touchdown.

Lewis finished with five catches for 172 yards. Daniels also added two first-half rushing touchdowns.